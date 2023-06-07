Two held with pistol, 3 rounds

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested with a pistol and three cartridges. Suraj (24), a resident of New Indra Colony and Ravi (29), a resident of Shastri Nagar, Mani Majra, were nabbed near Kishangarh road. A case has been registered. TNS

Rs 3.75 lakh, jewellery stolen from house

Chandigarh: A theft was reported at a house in Sector 38. Complainant Amardeep Singh claimed an unidentified person broke into his house and stole Rs 3.75 lakh in cash and gold ornaments. A case has been registered. TNS

Valuables stolen from car at PU

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole valuables from a car parked at the PU. A girl reported two phones, airpods, credit and debits cards were stolen from her car parked in the UILS parking. A case has been registered.