Chandigarh: Two held with stolen cameras worth Rs 45L

Chandigarh, April 11

Police have arrested Patiala residents Raman Upal (52) and Ankush Kumar (29) and recovered stolen articles worth Rs 45 lakh from them.

Ankush worked as a part-time photographer and Raman as a cook. The duo made a duplicate key of their employer’s office and stole valuable articles. One case of theft is already registered against Ankush in Janakpuri, New Delhi.

On April 1, the police were informed that one of the suspects was seen at the rear of the ISBT-43 and he was trying to sell the cameras stolen from his employer’s office. The police arrested Raman Upal and a stolen camera along with lens were recovered from him. During further investigation, one more camera and two lenses were recovered on the basis of disclosures made by him.

On April 8, the main suspect, Ankush Kumar, was arrested near the Sectors 27/28/29/30 roundabout and the remaining stolen articles, including one drone camera, one camera along with a lense and 3 cameras with full kits, were recovered from him.

A case under Sections 380 and 411 of the IPC was registered at the Industrial Area police station on April 1.

