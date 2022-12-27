Two HP youths held with heroin

Mohali, December 26
The police arrested two Himachal youths with 29-gm heroin near the Nagla turn in Handesra yesterday.
The suspects, Kapil Dev, 25, of Shimla and Vishal Kumar, 23, of Sirmaur have been booked under the NDPS Act at Handesra police post. The suspects were produced in court, which remanded them in one-day custody. SHO Shivdeep Singh Brar said: “The two were nabbed at a checkpoint while going to Shimla from Delhi. Both are daily wagers in Shimla and have no previous NDPS case history.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid mock drill at hospitals today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
Haryana Session: Anil Vij cites 36 hooch deaths in 6 years, Abhay Chautala 489
Embarrassing moment: Health Minister promises action if data...