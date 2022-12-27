Two HP youths held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 26

The police arrested two Himachal youths with 29-gm heroin near the Nagla turn in Handesra yesterday.

The suspects, Kapil Dev, 25, of Shimla and Vishal Kumar, 23, of Sirmaur have been booked under the NDPS Act at Handesra police post. The suspects were produced in court, which remanded them in one-day custody. SHO Shivdeep Singh Brar said: “The two were nabbed at a checkpoint while going to Shimla from Delhi. Both are daily wagers in Shimla and have no previous NDPS case history.”