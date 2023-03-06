Two hurt as bus hits two-wheeler

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 5

Two women were severely injured as their two-wheeler collided with a bus near Jakhwali village on the Sirhind-Patiala road here today.

As per the police, Narendra Kaur and Charanjit Kaur of Nalini village were on their way to their village when a speeding bus hit their two-wheeler near Jakhwali village.

The legs of one of the victims were crushed under the wheels of the bus while the other one too suffered serious injuries. They were rushed to Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital.

A case has been registered against the bus driver.