Two illegal colonies razed in Panchkula district

Panchkula, December 15
The Town Planning Department demolished two illegal colonies at Kanguwal and Bansghati villages in the district today.
Illegal colonies were being developed on an acre at Kanguwal and six acres at Bansghati. An earthmover demolished houses and under-construction buildings at the unauthorised colonies.
District Town Planner Gunjan Verma, Assistant Town Planner Pankaj Beniwal and Nisha Sharma, EO, Municipal Council, Kalka, were present as duty magistrates during the demolition drive.
District Town Planner Verma said a show-cause notice was issued on
October 1, 2020, and a restoration order was given on October 28, 2020,
but these illegal constructions were not removed following which the department took an action against the violators.
