Two immigration agents booked for duping woman of Rs 22.5 lakh

Ambala, October 7

The police have booked two immigration agents — Samar and Garry of Kurukshetra — under Sections 406, 420 and 370 of the IPC and 24 of the Immigration Act for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 22.5 lakh on the pretext of sending her son, Dilpreet Singh, to the United States.

Kanwaljit Kaur, a resident of Ambala, had complained to the police, “Since Samar and his partner, Garry, send people abroad, I talked to them regarding facilitating my son’s immigration to the United States. They sought Rs 40 lakh for the same, including Rs 20 lakh as an advance payment. In February last year, they took the passport and Rs 4.78 lakh in cash on the pretext of covering file charges and other expenses. They told me that they would send my son to Dubai on a tourist visa first, and then from there, they would send him to Serbia. Thereafter, he would be sent to the US, they said. The entire process was to take a month.”

The woman stated, “On February 26 last year, my son was sent to Dubai, where he was kept till July. He was later sent to Serbia on July 22 last year, where he was kept for another three months.”

She alleged, “My son told me that the agents in Serbia used to thrash him. They sent my son to Europe through the ‘donkey route’. My son went to Italy, where he stayed for two months with his uncle.”

“Later, Samar sent my son to Spain. He kept asking for more and more money, but later refused to facilitate my son’s move to America,” she added.

The complainant stated that her elder son, who was already in the States, managed to rescue Dilpreet in April this year.

Naggal police station SHO Sunita Dhaka said, “A case has been registered on the basis of the complaint.”

