Two injured in car-truck collision

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 26

Two men were injured in a collision between a mini truck and a car at the Sectors 68, 69, 78, 79 intersection on the Airport Road in Mohali in the wee hours of Monday.

The damaged vehicles after the accident on the Airport Road in Mohali on Monday.

Eyewitnesses said the car, which coming from the Sector 68 side at a high speed, hit the truck coming from the airport side. The truck overturned in the middle of the road, while the car rammed into the nearby pole.

Passersby rescued the injured drivers. The car driver suffered minor injuries as its airbags had deployed with the impact. Truck driver Yogesh Kumar, who suffered injuries in the hand and shoulder, said the police had seized the documents of both vehicles.

