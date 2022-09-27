Two injured in car-truck collision

Mohali, September 26
Two men were injured in a collision between a mini truck and a car at the Sectors 68, 69, 78, 79 intersection on the Airport Road in Mohali in the wee hours of Monday.
Eyewitnesses said the car, which coming from the Sector 68 side at a high speed, hit the truck coming from the airport side. The truck overturned in the middle of the road, while the car rammed into the nearby pole.
Passersby rescued the injured drivers. The car driver suffered minor injuries as its airbags had deployed with the impact. Truck driver Yogesh Kumar, who suffered injuries in the hand and shoulder, said the police had seized the documents of both vehicles.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India
Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...
Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins
East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka says an evacuation...
Jaipur rebellion puts question mark on Ashok Gehlot running for Congress chief's post
Congress president Sonia Gandhi had sought a written report ...