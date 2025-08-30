DT
Home / Chandigarh / Two injured in cylinder blast at housing society in Kharar

Two injured in cylinder blast at housing society in Kharar

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 09:54 AM Aug 30, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
Two persons were injured after a cylinder blast occurred in a housing society on Landran Road in Kharar early Saturday morning.

Locals reported smoke and fire coming from a flat in the SBP North Valley housing society. According to police, a gas cylinder caught fire, causing significant damage to the house.

Harshdeep Singh, a student residing in the flat, broke open the rear door to escape. Two neighbors who attempted to extinguish the flames sustained burn injuries and were rushed to a local hospital for treatment. No loss of life has been reported.

Three fire tenders from Kharar and Mohali were dispatched to the scene, while another was delayed due to a traffic jam, said fire officials.

Tags :
