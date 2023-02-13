Two injured in hit-&-run cases in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 12

Two persons suffered serious injuries after their two-wheelers were hit by rashly driven cars.

In his complaint to the police, Harshdeep Singh, son of victim Kamaljeet Singh of Barwala, stated that his father was going to attend the wedding of a relative in Bagwas village in Dera Bassi on his motorcycle when near the Air Force Station a rashly driven car hit his bike and sped away. The victim received injuries on head, face and other parts of the body. The complainant said passersby gathered at the spot and informed the police. The victim was taken to primary health centre at Bataud village from where he was taken to the General Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. However, doctors further referred him to the PGI, Chandigarh.

A case under Sections 279, 337 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified driver of the offending vehicle at the Raipur Rani police station.

In another incident, complainant Rajesh Gupta of Sector 12-A, Panchkula, told the police that he had gone to Mansa Devi for some work and on his way home, a rashly driven car hit his scooty from the rear, leaving him with a fracture in his left foot. He said the car was driven by a young girl and sped away after hitting him. He said passersby informed his family members who took him to the GMCH, Sector 32, for treatment. The complainant gave the registration number of the offending car to the police.

A case under Sections 279, 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 14 police station.