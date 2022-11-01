Two joggers turn saviours as youth jumps into lake

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

A BCom student attempted suicide by jumping into the Sukhna Lake today, but was saved by two good Samaritans on Monday evening.

The youth, a resident of Mullanpur, jumped into the lake around 6 pm. Some passersby noticed the boy in the lake and raised the alarm.

Two persons — Mayank Sharma, a software engineer, and Major Jitesh Chadha — who were jogging at the lake came to his rescue after hearing his shrieks.

“We heard the boy crying for help, but the onlookers didn’t know how to swim. We then decided to rescue the boy,” said Mayank.

He and his friend jumped into the lake and brought the boy to safety. “Any delay could have proved fatal for him,” said Mayank.

The police were informed and a team reached the scene. A DDR has been filed at the Sector 3 police station.

Sources said the boy earlier claimed he had attempted suicide due to personal reasons, but when his father reached the scene, he took a U-turn and stated he had accidentally fallen into the lake.

