Two juveniles apprehended for snatchings in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 28

Two juveniles have been apprehended for snatchings in the city. Two mobile phones and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from the suspects.

3 chains snatched Mohali: Snatchers trageted three women in separate incidents here in the past 24 hours. Bike-borne youths snatched the gold chain of Indira Ahuja of Sector 70. The gold chain of Rekha Rani Ratanpal was snatched by miscreants in Phase 1 while she was on her way to pick her child from school in the afternoon. Youths fled with the gold chain of Phase-9 resident Aarti while she was having a walk in a park with her child. TNS

The police said on August 26, a snatching incident took place in Sector 25. Cops procured the CCTV footage of the area in which the suspects were seen riding a motorcycle. The police launched a hunt and managed to nab the suspects.

The police said the motorcycle used in the crime was stolen from Kharar. Both juveniles, who are allegedly drug addicts, were sent to the juvenile home after investigation.