Panchkula police foil planned attack on Karnal dhaba; 2 ‘gangsters’ held after encounter

In a major breakthrough, the Panchkula police arrested two alleged gangsters after an encounter near NIFT in Sector 23 late on Thursday evening and foiled a planned attack on the crowded Neelkanth Dhaba in Karnal.

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Both the accused sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire and were admitted to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, for treatment.

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Speaking exclusively to The Tribune, DCP (Crime) Amrinder Singh, who led the operation, said Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) had received a tip-off that two associates of gangster Noni Rana were moving around Panchkula on a motorcycle without a number plate, armed with weapons and planning to commit a crime.

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Acting on the input, police activated a cordoning plan and set up nakas across the district.

During patrolling in Sector 23, ANC teams spotted two suspicious men on a motorcycle and gave chase. The suspects were cornered near the dumping ground adjacent to NIFT, where they lost balance and fell while trying to flee.

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“The accused opened fire on the police team in a bid to escape. In self-defence, the police retaliated. Six rounds were fired during the exchange before both were overpowered,” the DCP said.

The arrested accused were identified as Mukesh, 35, and Sonu, 23, both residents of Kaithal. Police said they are associates of gangsters Monu Gujjar and Shubham Pandit.

During preliminary questioning, the accused allegedly disclosed that they had been directed by Monu Gujjar, an associate of Noni Rana, to open fire at Neelkanth Dhaba in Karnal. Police said the planned strike could have caused major casualties given the heavy footfall at the popular eatery.

Two .32-bore pistols were seized from their possession.

A case has been registered at the Chandimandir police station and further investigation is underway.