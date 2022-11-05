Two Key makers booked for theft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two duplicate key makers allegedly stole gold and diamond jewellery worth several lakhs from a house in Sector 33 on the pretext of repairing almirah locks. Veerpal Kaur reported she had asked the two key makers to repair the locks of her almirah. Both left after repairing the locks. A few hours later, the complainant found an almirah in another room open and the jewellery missing. A case has been registered against the two at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Mobile snatched from 15-year-old

Chandigarh: Two motorcycle-borne persons snatched a mobile from a 15-year-old boy at Dhanas. The victim, a resident of Sarangpur, reported that the suspects snatched his mobile phone near a marble shop at Dhanas. The police have registered a case. TNS

House burgled at Mauli Jagran

Chandigarh: Thieves stole cash and jewellery from a house at Mauli Jagran. Kyamudin, a resident of Charan Singh Colony, Mauli Jagran, reported that Rs 2.50 lakh and gold jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh were stolen from his house. The police have registered a case at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Karate c’ship on November 13

Chandigarh: The Punjab State Karate Championship 2022-23 (Boys & Girls) will be held at The British School, Sector 70, Mohali, on November 13. Players have to report at the venue at 8 am. The gold medalists of the championship will be selected for the 19th National Karate Championship to be held in Bhopal.