Two killed in hit-&-run cases

Tribune News Service

Mohali: Mauli Baidwan resident Rajesh, a daily wager, died after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the road near Sectors 85-86 on December 7. He was taken to the GMCH-32 where he died. His wife Rinki was also injured. A case has been registered at the Sohana police station. Also, Mullanpur resident Senti Ram, a sanitation worker in Chandigarh, died after his bike was hit by a vehicle near IAS Colony, Mullanpur, on December 10. A case has been registered at the Mullanpur police station. TNS

PU wins Youth Fest trophy

Chandigarh: Panjab University (PU) emerged the overall winner of the Punjab State Inter-Varsity Youth Festival that concluded at Punjabi University, Patiala, today. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann handed over the trophy to the PU team. The hosts Punjabi University claimed second position and Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, third spot. The university participated in this youth festival on behalf of all affiliated colleges and the PU campus under the aegis of the Department of Youth Welfare. More than 1,200 students from 13 universities participated in the youth festival. TNS

Sporty musical soiree held

Chandigarh: As many as 335 students of Strawberry Fields Play School, Sector 24, participated in the annual sporty musical soirée. Five carefully orchestrated sports presentation items were enacted in a sequence that preceded a march past by kids and concluded with a set of innovative races. The grand finale was the arrival of Santa Claus in an open vintage car distributing goodies to the tune of Christmas carols. TNS

Theft reported at Sec 22 house

Chandigarh: A theft incident was reported at a house in Sector 22 here. The complainant reported that an unidentified person stole a laptop, a mobile phone and Rs 4,000. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

5-wkt win for Sec 44 school

Chandigarh: St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, defeated St Xavier’s High School, Mohali, by five wickets in the ongoing St Xavier’s Cricket League. Batting first, the Mohali outfit posted 88 runs before getting all out in 19 overs. Nitin Verma (28) and Guransh Singh (17) were two main scorers for the side. Rishabh Tiwari claimed four wickets, while Adil Sharma took three for the bowling side. In reply, the Sector 44 team scored 90/5 in 12.3 overs. Tiwari and Akshat Joshi scored 22 runs each to help the side log easy win. Gurpartap Singh claimed three wickets for the bowling side.

#Mohali