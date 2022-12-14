Two killed in road mishaps

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur: Two persons lost their lives in road accidents here on Tuesday. Dharam Singh, 63, a resident of AKS Colony, died after a bus hit his bike near Nada Sahib village on the Patiala road. He was taken to a private hospital where he died during treatment. Also, 53-year-old Sushma Rathore, a resident of Panchsheel Enclave, was hit by a car on the Yamuna Enclave road. She was admitted to the GMCH-32, Chandigarh, where she died during treatment. The police have started investigations. TNS

Man held with liquor

Panchkula: The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a person and recovered a truck carrying 537 cartons of IMFL and illegal country made liquor. The suspect has been identified as Narinder of Chidana village in Sonepat district, Haryana. — TNS

Theft reported at Mani Majra shop

Chandigarh: A theft incident was reported at a shop in Mani Majra. Complainant Abhinav Gupta reported that an unidentified person stole a bag containing documents of his shop, cash and copper and brass items from his shop. A case has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

Over 10 booked for rioting, theft

Chandigarh: Around 12 persons have been booked on rioting and theft charges. A woman complainant reported that the suspects - Sameer, Vashu, Haseen, Vikas, alias Batti, Raman Chadda, Priyanshu, Subham, Pinny, Panda, Sahil, Vinod and others, pelted stones at her house and broke CCTV cameras. They threatened the complainant and took the cameras along while fleeing the spot. A case has been registered at the Maloya police station and an investigation has been initiated. TNS

Over 700 attend 2-day int’l meet

Chandigarh: Chitkara University hosted a two-day international conference “One World, One Health” on the university premises. More than 700 delegates from over 40 Indian and European institutions debated the impact of “One Health” approach in eradicating casualties associated with drug-resistant pathogens. Despite the scarce societal awareness (as reported by a recent article published in the Lancet), super bugs and drug-resistance diseases currently represent the second cause of death worldwide. Italian Ambassador Ugo Astuto – and the Health attaché at the EU Delegation and Dutch Embassy in India, Dr Romans Putans, Faculty of European Studies, Head of the Department of International Business and Economics, Riga Stradins University, Latvia, among others attended the event.

