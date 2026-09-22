Two labourers arrested for cab driver’s murder in Sector 38-West

The UT police have arrested two labourers for the murder of a 31-year-old cab driver, whose body was found in Sector 38 (West) here on Saturday.

The suspects have been identified as Punjabdeep Singh (25) and Harpreet Singh (21), both residents of Sahnewali village in Mansa. A team from the Maloya police station, headed by Inspector Baldev Kumar, nabbed them in the Sector 56 forest area.

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According to the police, the suspects had booked the cab driven by the victim, Vijay Kumar, a resident of Kurali, for a ride from Phase 9 in Mohali to Chandigarh with an intention to loot the vehicle. Harpreet allegedly stabbed Kumar, killing him on the spot.

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The police said Kumar died of a single stab wound to the chest. He also had a cut on his hand, which is suspected to be a defensive injury, and a superficial cut on his abdomen. The weapon used in the attack has not been recovered so far, though it is suspected that it was a kitchen knife.

The accused allegedly drove the cab around Chandigarh before abandoning the vehicle.

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According to the police, Punjabdeep has a criminal past and was familiar with the Sector 38-West forest area and allegedly decided to dump the body there. Kumar’s mobile phone has not been recovered so far.

Investigators said the two suspects had fled to Delhi and Rohtak after the alleged murder. An investigating officer said the suspects did not make any calls or send or receive any messages while committing the crime. So, there was no mobile-phone dump available for either of the suspects, making it particularly hard for the police to track them.

As part of the probe, CCTV footage from within about 35 km-radius of the crime scene was scanned from which a partial image of the suspects was obtained. Four police teams were formed to nab the suspects.

The police said Punjabdeep already had two criminal cases registered against him. In an FIR registered under Sections 302 and 346 of the IPC at the Mataur police station in SAS Nagar on May 10, 2023, he, along with Resham Singh of Bathinda, was booked for the murder of one Dayanand Sharma on May 3, 2023. According to the police, the two had hailed a cab and stabbed its driver, Dayanand, four times following an argument before strangling him to death. The body was then thrown into a manhole and the accused fled with the vehicle. Punjabdeep had to appear in court for a hearing in the case on September 16, which is why he had come to the Tricity.

In the second case, registered on August 22, 2025, at the Tripuri police station in Patiala district, Punjabdeep faced charges under the Prisons Act.

Meanwhile, Harpreet has no previous criminal record.

“We appeal to taxi and cab drivers to use dashcams and equipment like metal detectors to ensure their safety,” said Dheeraj Kumar, SDPO South-West.

Meanwhile, a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Maloya police station in connection with Kumar’s murder. The police said they would seek a two-day remand of the suspects for further investigation.

On Saturday, Pradeep Singh, the owner of the taxi, identified Kumar’s body. The police said Pradeep, who was also a taxi driver, had rented his vehicle to Vijay on September 16 for Rs 700 a day. On the night intervening September 18 and 19, Pradeep received information that his car was parked near a petrol pump opposite a taxi stand in Sector 52, with bloodstains found inside it. He identified the body found in Sector 38-West as that of Vijay.