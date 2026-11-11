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Home / Chandigarh / Two lakh children to get free deworming tablets in Panchkula

Two lakh children to get free deworming tablets in Panchkula

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:18 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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National Deworming Day will be observed across Panchkula district on Wednesday, November 12, with the Health Department aiming to administer free Albendazole tablets to approximately 2 lakh children aged 1 to 19 years. Women in the 20–24 age group will also be covered under the campaign.

As part of the drive, children aged 1 to 2 years will be administered half an Albendazole tablet, while those aged 2 to 19 years will receive one full tablet. Those who miss the medication on the designated day will be covered during the mop-up round scheduled for November 19.

Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Shivani said the campaign would cover all government, non-government and private schools, Anganwadi centres, colleges, technical institutions, brick kilns and slum areas. The Health Department has already identified eligible children and women through schools and Anganwadi centres to facilitate the smooth implementation of the campaign.

Officials have directed all departments to work in close coordination to ensure that every eligible child aged 1 to 19 years and every woman aged 20 to 24 years receives the prescribed medication. Parents have also been urged to ensure that their children take the tablets and benefit from the initiative.

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Under the National Health Mission, Albendazole tablets are administered to children twice a year to prevent worm infections. Such infections can lead to malnutrition and anaemia, affecting children’s overall health and development. Common symptoms of worm infections include fatigue, difficulty concentrating on studies, nausea, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, weakness and loss of appetite.

A mop-up round will be held on November 19 for those missing the November 12 drive.

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