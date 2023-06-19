Two land in police net with 34.70-gm heroin in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 18

Two persons have been arrested by the Chandigarh Police for possessing heroin. A total of 34.70 gm heroin have been recovered.

Ravi (23) was nabbed by a team of the Sector 31 police station from Ram Darbar. A police team was patrolling near the BSF Headquarter, Ram Darbar, when the suspect tried to escape after seeing the cops.

The police nabbed the suspect and recovered 12 gm heroin from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Sector 31 police station.

The suspect was a drug addict and used to sell the contraband for Rs 4,000 per gm, said the police. He had a criminal past and was earlier booked for assault in 2012 and attempted murder in 2014. He was produced in court, which remanded him in one-day police custody.

Further, a Zirakpur resident was arrested by the District Crime Cell for possessing 22.70 gm heroin. The police said Satwinder Singh, alias Sunny, was nabbed from Sector 49. He was riding an SUV when the police flagged him down and recovered heroin from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act had been registered at the Sector 49 police station.

Recoveries from suspects