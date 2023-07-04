Two laptops stolen from Sector 10 house in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, July 3
Two laptops have been stolen from a foreign national’s house in Sector 10 while he had gone to France.
Florian Fady, an aeronautical engineer, reported that he, along with his wife, had gone to France on June 17. The couple returned to the city on July 2 and found the locks of the door at the rear of the house broken and two laptops containing important information stolen.
The police have registered a case at the Sector 3 police station and started investigation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sacking spree in NCP to wrest control
Sharad expels MPs Praful, Tatkare | Ajit axes state chief, s...
SC asks Manipur to submit fresh status report on violence
Situation improving, court told | Next hearing on July 10
Modi to host virtual SCO summit today
Iran to be accepted as ninth member