Two laptops stolen from Sector 10 house in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 3

Two laptops have been stolen from a foreign national’s house in Sector 10 while he had gone to France.

Florian Fady, an aeronautical engineer, reported that he, along with his wife, had gone to France on June 17. The couple returned to the city on July 2 and found the locks of the door at the rear of the house broken and two laptops containing important information stolen.

The police have registered a case at the Sector 3 police station and started investigation.