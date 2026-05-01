Two leopards spotted in Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary during survey

Two leopards were spotted at the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary during a comprehensive rapid multi-taxon wildlife survey. The leopards had been captured by a camera trap in the reserve forest for the first time during a survey.

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Saurabh Kumar, Chief Conservator of the forest-cum-Chief Wildlife Warden, UT, said the Department of Forest and Wildlife, in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), conducted the survey in Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary and adjoining forest areas of Chandigarh from November 20 to 27, 2025.

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The survey covered ecologically important areas, including Lake Beat, Patiala ki Rao, Sukhna Choe Forest, Botanical Garden, Butterfly Park and City Bird Sanctuary.

The vegetation survey documented 79 plant species, including 43 tree species, 14 shrub species and 22 herb species across 50 nested quadrat plots laid at 12 locations within the sanctuary. Eucalyptus species emerged as the dominant tree species, while Justicia adhatoda was identified as the densest shrub species with significant ecological importance in soil and moisture conservation.

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The herpetofaunal survey recorded 13 species including frogs, turtles, snakes and lizards. Of these, five species fall under Schedule-I and one under Schedule-II of the Wildlife Protection Act.

The butterfly survey documented 73 species belonging to five families, with Nymphalidae recorded as the dominant family. Yellow Orange Tip was found to be the most abundant butterfly species, while notable Schedule-II species included Pea Blue, Common Onyx and Indigo Flash.

The avifaunal survey recorded an impressive 132 bird species, including 13 Schedule-I species and 117 Schedule-II species under the Wildlife Protection Act. The survey documented two endangered species, one vulnerable species and three near-threatened species. Hume’s Warbler was recorded as the most abundant bird species in the study area. Only one species of scavenger Griffon Vulture was recorded.

The mammal survey documented 16 species through direct sightings and indirect evidences such as tracks, scats, pellets and pugmarks across 13 survey trails. Ungulates, including sambar deer, nilgai and wild boar dominated the mammalian assemblage.

Kumar said, “A total of 466 independent wildlife captures were recorded through 18 camera trap stations deployed over 125 trap nights. Significantly, the survey confirmed the presence of two unique adult male leopards in the sanctuary. The study also revealed predominantly nocturnal activity patterns in leopards and Indian Crested Porcupines.”

“Compared to the previous survey conducted in 2021, the latest survey recorded a substantial increase in biodiversity documentation, with mammalian species increasing from 14 to 16 and bird species from 67 to 132. The inclusion of butterfly and herpetofaunal assessments for the first time has further expanded the scope of biodiversity monitoring in Chandigarh,” stated Saurabh Kumar.

He further stated that the findings of the survey are expected to significantly strengthen biodiversity conservation planning, habitat management, ecological monitoring and wildlife conservation efforts in Chandigarh’s forest landscapes.