Two lose Rs 3.50 lakh to cyber fraud in Chandigarh

Two city residents have lost Rs 3.50 lakh to cyber fraud. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two city residents have lost Rs 3.50 lakh to cyber fraud. Sector 37 resident Yogesh got a call claiming his sister had her husband were arrested over a fight in Canada and needed to pay Rs 2.50 lakh for release. The complainant deposited Rs 1 lakh to the bank account given by the suspect. Also, Tarlochan Singh Sibal, a resident of Sector 44, was duped of Rs 2.50 lakh by a suspect posing on the phone as friend Kirpal Singh from the UK. Cases have been registered. TNS

1 held for theft

Chandigarh: A Maloya resident has been arrested for alleged theft at a house at Attawa village. Complainant Harsimranjeet Singh claimed an unidentified person stole his wallet, a silver bracelet, bluetooth speaker from his room. A case was at registered at the Sector 36 police station, following which suspect Amit Mehra was arrested.

Fencing trials from Dec 3

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Fencing Association will organise trials to select a local team for the 17th Cadet (U-19) National Fencing Championship at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10, on December 3 and 4. Fencers less than 19 years of age as on January 1, 2023, and those born on or after January 1, 2004, will be eligible to participate in the trials. They must carry documents, including Aadhaar card, DOB proof and identification card, and own equipment. The championship is scheduled to be held in Maharashtra from December 11 to 13. TNS

St Xavier’s girls register win

Chandigarh: In the ongoing 1st Ramesh Verma Memorial Kho Kho Trophy meet, the girls’ team of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, defeated Modern Way Senior Secondary School, Sector 29, by four points. In another match, MDAV School, Sector 22, overpowered IS Dev Samaj School, Sector 21, by eight points. In the boys’ U-14 category, St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, ousted Modern Way School by six points and MDAV School overpowered St Xavier’s School by two points. St Xavier’s team claimed third position. TNS

Two held for scooter theft

Panchkula: The Sector 18 crime branch on Wednesday claimed to have nabbed two persons for stealing a scooter. They have been identified as Arif, a native of Rampur Maniharan of in Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, and Sonu Akbar, a resident of Indira Colony, Sector 17, and at present residing at Shivjot Colony in Daftarpur village of Dera Bassi. Tanishq, a resident of Saini Vihar, Baltana, had reported that his scooter was stolen from a school in Sector 11. The police arrested the suspects on November 29 and produced them before the court that remanded them in two-day police custody. TNS

Teenage boy goes missing

Mohali: The police booked an unidentified person for wrongful confinement of an 18-year-old boy. Complainant Gurdev Singh, a resident of Phase 3B2, stated that his grandson left home saying that he was going to meet someone by the name of Aryan, but did not return home. A case was registered at the Mataur police station on November 29. — TNS

