Two Lucky Patial gang members held for realtor’s murder

Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested two operatives of the Lucky Patial gang, Deepak Kumar and Sahil, for their role in the broad daylight murder of property dealer Charanpreet Singh outside a Sector 9 gym on March 18, nabbing all five accused identified so far in the case. Two country-made pistols and three cartridges were seized from them.

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The two accused, both taxi drivers, were nabbed by a team of the Chandigarh Police operations cell headed by Inspector Jaspal Singh. A case under Sections 25, 54 & 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against them.

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Deepak (26) of Batour village in Barwala, Panchkula, and Sahil (30) of Tasambili village in Mohali were found to have provided logistical, financial and lodging support to the main shooters Rajan and Pritam Shah, who executed the murder in connivance with Rahul Sharma and Mukul Rana. The three earlier accused had been arrested on April 4.

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The two were found to be actively running extortion operations in the Tricity, collecting money from club owners and businessmen on the directions of gang leaders Mukul Rana and Lucky Patial. On the day of their arrest, they had come to Chandigarh with the specific intent to intimidate and threaten local club owners.

Chandigarh DGP Sagar Preet Hooda said, “All three shootouts that occurred within a week in Chandigarh, as well as the grenade blast outside the Punjab BJP office, have been cracked.”