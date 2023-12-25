Two market panel officials suspended

Tribune News Service

Chanidgarh, December 24

The local Market Committee has suspended its two employees over allegations of misbehaviour.

The services of an auction recorder and ‘kandaman’ were suspended with immediate effect following a complaint by the director of Organa Fresh Solutions, a private firm located in Sector 26.

Sources said in a complaint to the police on Saturday, the firm director stated that the two officials were allegedly blackmailing several firms and late on Saturday evening, they tried to enter the firm’s office. When stopped by an employee, they picked up the office record and went to their car. “When our employee tried to take back the records from the car window, the auction recorder immediately rolled up the window due to which the employee’s arm got stuck in it. Instead of rescuing him, the government officials drove the car with his arm stuck for at least 80 meters,” the complainant stated.