Two men arrested for stealing bike in Panchkula

The Panchkula police have arrested two men from Ramgarh for allegedly stealing a motorcycle from the parking area of a house in Sector 28 and recovered it.

The accused, identified as Deepak Gupta (24) and Shubham Kumar (25), were arrested by the Crime Branch-1 team during an investigation into the theft reported on November 8.

According to ACP (Crime) Vikram Nehra, the complainant told the police that his elder brother had gone to his native village with his wife and children for around 15 days, leaving his motorcycle parked in the parking area of his house in Sector 28.

When the complainant visited the house around 11 am on November 8 to take the motorcycle, he found it missing. A search of the surrounding area proved unsuccessful.

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Following the complaint, a theft case was registered at the Chandimandir police station. DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh said the Crime Branch-1 team, led by Inspector Manoj, arrested the accused on the basis of a tip-off and recovered the stolen motorcycle. Both have been sent to judicial custody.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Huntdown, being conducted under the supervision of Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain.