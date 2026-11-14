Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Two men arrested for stealing bike in Panchkula

Two men arrested for stealing bike in Panchkula

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:31 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The arrests were made as part of Operation Huntdown,
Advertisement

The Panchkula police have arrested two men from Ramgarh for allegedly stealing a motorcycle from the parking area of a house in Sector 28 and recovered it.

The accused, identified as Deepak Gupta (24) and Shubham Kumar (25), were arrested by the Crime Branch-1 team during an investigation into the theft reported on November 8.

According to ACP (Crime) Vikram Nehra, the complainant told the police that his elder brother had gone to his native village with his wife and children for around 15 days, leaving his motorcycle parked in the parking area of his house in Sector 28.

When the complainant visited the house around 11 am on November 8 to take the motorcycle, he found it missing. A search of the surrounding area proved unsuccessful.

Advertisement

Following the complaint, a theft case was registered at the Chandimandir police station. DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh said the Crime Branch-1 team, led by Inspector Manoj, arrested the accused on the basis of a tip-off and recovered the stolen motorcycle. Both have been sent to judicial custody.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Huntdown, being conducted under the supervision of Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts