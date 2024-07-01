Two mobiles snatched

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 30

Snatchers targeted two persons, including a minor boy, and took away their mobile phones in separte incidents in the city.

A 15-year-old boy of Burail village reported that two motorcycle-borne men snatched his phone near the Sector 33/45 light point. The police have registered a case at the Sector 34 police station.

The other snatching was reported from Sector 38. A woman told the police that a pedestrian escaped after snatching her phone near her house. The police have registered a case at the Sector 39 station. — TNS

