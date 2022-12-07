Two months on, six arrested in assault case in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 6

The police today claimed to have arrested six persons for thrashing a family in Gandhi Colony here more than two months ago.

The suspects have been identified as Rajeshwar, alias Rajesh, Suka, Surinder, Bablu, Ajay and Raju, all natives of Farota village in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh and presently residing at Gandhi Colony, Mansa Devi Complex.

The police said Saraswati, a resident of Gandhi Colony, had lodged a complaint on October 1 that Surinder used foul language against her daughter-in-law when she had gone out of home for some work. As her daughter-in-law objected to it, Surinder started quarrelling with her. In the meantime, Surinder hit her son Vikas with an iron rod and other persons, including Ajay, Bablu and Raju, etc, came to their house with sticks and started fighting with her family members.

A case under Section 148, 149, 323 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the suspects at the Mansa Devi police station. The police arrested the suspects on Monday.