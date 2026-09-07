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Home / Chandigarh / Two more arrested in Daria murder case

Two more arrested in Daria murder case

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:44 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Two more persons have been arrested for the murder of a man near a hotel in Daria village here on August 30, taking the number of arrests in the case to four.

The suspects have been identified as Sahil and Mohd Kaif Khan, alias Arbaz, both from Phase 2 Ram Darbar. Both are 23 years old. Earlier, the police had arrested Subhash (25) of Zirakpur and Monu Jaswal (26) of Hallomajra in the case, which was registered at the Industrial Area police station.

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Investigators have also recovered a black Thar and a Scorpio, which are believed to have been used in the attack, along with two folding knives and three wooden sticks. Relevant provisions of the Arms Act have been added to the case.

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The complainant, Suraj, a resident of Manimajra, had stated that his brother Pawan had gone out with friends for a party at Hotel Legacy in Daria village. He alleged that Monu, alias Kandu, Subhash, Suraj, alias Jatua, Govinda, Mahavir and Malkit, alias Kaka, came there in a Scorpio and a black Thar.

Pawan and Suraj were travelling in separate vehicles when the suspects rammed the Scorpio and the Thar into their vehicles, injuring both of them, and fled the spot. Pawan was rushed to the GMSH-16 where he was declared brought dead while Suraj was referred to the PGIMER for treatment.

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