Two more arrested in HSSC recruitment scam

Panchkula, September 13

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Panchkula police has arrested two more persons in connection with the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) constable recruitment exam scam, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 113.

The two suspects have been identified as Karthik, a resident of Juglan village in Hisar district, and Sunil Kumar, a resident of Gogadia village in Jind district. They had allegedly impersonated candidates during the screening test held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium here on December 20 last year.

A case was registered under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of unfair means) Act.