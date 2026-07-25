Two more arrested in Mansa Devi stabbing case

The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the stabbing death of a youth and the injury of two others. A case was registered at the Mansa Devi police station on July 17.

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According to the complaint, the complainant’s son, Kapil, was stabbed to death due to an old rivalry, while two of his friends sustained injuries in the attack.

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A police team, along with crime unit personnel, arrested the first four accused within 24 hours of the incident. After the completion of their police remand, they were sent to judicial custody on July 23.

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As the investigation progressed, the police arrested Vivek Kumar and Sanjay on Thursday. During interrogation, both accused allegedly made important disclosures. They were produced before a court on Friday, which granted the police a four-day remand for further questioning.

The investigation revealed that the rivalry began around two years ago when one of Kapil’s friends had a dispute with the main accused after allegedly mocking him for building his physique by consuming protein powder. The dispute between the two groups continued over time. Later, during an attempt to resolve the matter, another argument broke out, eventually culminating in the fatal attack.