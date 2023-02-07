Two more arrested with poppy husk

Chandigarh, February 6
The UT police arrested two drug peddlers, including a Rajasthan-based peddler, for smuggling poppy husk. They were nabbed on a disclosure made by a bus driver and the conductor of Punjab Roadways, who were earlier arrested with 60 kg of poppy husk.
The police said Kan Singh Purawat (35) of Bhilwara, Rajasthan, was arrested from Jaipur with 100-kg poppy husk. The second suspect, identified as Mangta (52) of Mauli Jagran here, was arrested from his house with 10-kg of poppy husk. The police said the roadways employees used to supply poppy husk to Mangta. Purawat illegally sold the contraband to drivers, mostly from Punjab.
