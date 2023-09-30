Two more lose cash to snatchers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

There is no let-up in snatching incidents in the city. Two more cases were reported in the city today. One of the victims was stabbed by the snatchers.

Sources said Bhupender (43), a resident of Shimla district, reported that he had taken a lift from two motorcycle-born persons from Mani Majra. On reaching Maloya, the suspects stabbed him with a sharp weapon and snatched about Rs 7,000 from him. The police were informed about the incident. A team reached the spot and took the complainant to the GMSH, Sector 16.

A cyclist, Mukesh Kumar (32), a resident of Dadu Majra, reported that he was stopped by four persons on the Sector 25/38 road. They snatched Rs 1,200 from him.

The police have started investigation into both incidents.

