Two nabbed for assault

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two persons were arrested for allegedly thrashing a Mani Majra resident and snatching his belongings. Rahul of Mariwala town reported that Chandan, alias Tantan, and Rohit of Shastri Nagar and Sahil and Sidhu of Bapu Dham Colony attacked him and snatched his mobile phone, wrist watch and Rs 600. A case was registered at IT Park police station. Later, Chandan and Rohit were arrested. TNS

206 cartons of liquor seized

Mohali: The police arrested a pickup driver, Sanjay Kumar of Delhi, and seized 206 cartons of illicit liquor being transported to Delhi near Handesra. The police said “for sale in Chandigarh only” was printed on all cartons. A case under the Excise Act was registered at Handesra police station. TNS

Man booked for stabbing

Panchkula: The police have booked an individual for stabbing and grievously injuring a man in Pinjore. Complainant Gulfam said he was sitting in a three-wheeler when Danish of Dharampur attacked him with a knife, injuring him grievously. The police have registered a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. TNS

Cables stolen from Sec 52

Chandigarh: Some person(s) reportedly stole cables from a solar plant. The police said complainant Rahul Agrahari of Kajheri village reported that cables of solar plant from Water Works, Sector 52, were stolen. A case has been registered at Sector 36 police station.