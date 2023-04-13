Two nabbed for duping retd IAF officer

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 12

Two fraudsters have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell of the UT police for allegedly duping a retired Indian Air Force (IAF) officer of Rs 99,880.

The complainant, Mahesh Chand Gaur, a retired Master Warrant Officer of the IAF and at present working at a mall as security officer, reported that he had received a call from a woman, who claimed that his group insurance scheme (GIS) file for an amount Rs 4.85 lakh had been cleared.

Gaur received another call from the same number. The caller claimed that he was calling from the accounts department and asked the complainant to pay Rs 24,970 to clear the file at the earliest.

He paid Rs 24,970 twice. But, he was told by the suspect that owing to some problem, the money didn’t get transferred, following which he made two more transactions and ended up paying a total of Rs 99,880 to the fraudsters.

When the suspects asked Gaur to pay more money, the complainant refused.

He informed the police about the incident, following which a case was registered by the cybercrime police station.

During investigation, record of banks as well as telecom companies was scrutinised and the suspects identified. Deepak Chandra (27), a resident of New Delhi, was arrested. On disclosures made by him, his associate, Raja Kumar (22), a resident of Bihar, was also nabbed.

The police have recovered 20 debit cards, three mobile phones and two laptops from the suspects.

Modus operandi

During the course of investigation, it was found the suspects obtained the data of retired personnel from Just Dial and lured them into their trap by claiming that they can get their GIS (Group Insurance Scheme) money and provident fund released at the earliest.