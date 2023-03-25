Two nabbed for floodlight theft

Chandigarh: Two persons were caught stealing four floodlights from the Police Complex, Dhanas. Complainant Jai Kumar claimed Mohammad Sadiq (33) of Kurali and Hardev Pal (24) of Ambala were nabbed stealing floodlights from the complex. A case has been registered. TNS
Manauli fugitive in police net
Mohali: The police have nabbed Manauli resident Davinder Singh, accused of mowing down his cousin Ranjit Singh, 40, and injuring his mother Manjit Kaur and uncle Jarnail Singh with his Range Rover at their house on January 31. He had sped away after the incident. A court remanded him in one-day police custody. TNS
ATM targeted at Mauli Jagran
Chandigarh: An attempt was made to break open an ATM at Mauli Jagran village on the intervening night of March 18 and 19. Complainant Gagandeep said the matter came to light the next morning when the shutter of the booth was found broken. A case has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
