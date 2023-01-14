Two nabbed for house trespass, rioting in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 13

The police today arrested two persons for damaging household goods and thrashing the occupants of a house in Rajiv Colony.

The suspects have been identified as Navratan, a resident of Indira Colony, and Mohit Kumar, a resident of Rajiv Colony.

In his complaint to the police, Ankush stated that on December 28, 10 to 15 persons, including women, had entered his house and damaged household goods besides thrashing the family members.

A case under Sections 148, 149, 380, 454, 427, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 14 police station.

The police said the suspects were arrested on January 12.

They were produced in a court, which remanded them in judicial custody.

#Panchkula