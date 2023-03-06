Two nabbed for snatching mobile

Tribune News Service

Panchkula: The Sector 26 crime branch of the Panchkula police nabbed two suspects for mobile theft on Saturday.

The suspects have been identified as Love Kumar (20) and Arun Kumar, alias Lakha, both residents of Rattpur Colony in Pinjore.

A police spokesperson said Sanam, a resident of Bitna in Pinjore, in a complaint on February 28 alleged he was going to a shop around 8 pm, when four to five youths on bikes came from behind and snatched his mobile phone before speeding away.

A case under Sections 379A and 120B of the IPC was registered against unidentified suspects at the Pinjore police station.

The crime branch team, while investigating the case, retrieved CCTV footage and mobile dump of the area, and nabbed the suspects. The two were produced in a local court, which remanded them in judicial custody, said the police.