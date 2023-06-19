Two nabbed for stealing batteries

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 18

The UT police have arrested two persons for stealing batteries from autos parked at Indra Colony, Mani Majra.

Complainant Satish Kumar had reported that one battery each from his auto and another auto owned by Sadrudin were stolen by unidentified persons. A case of theft was registered at the IT Park police station.

During investigation, the suspects identified as Raj Kumar, alias Kalu (22), a resident of Nayagaon, and Naresh, alias Kuka (19) a resident of Mani Majra, were arrested.

The police said four batteries and three two-wheelers were recovered from their possession.