Two nabbed for vehicle theft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

The UT police arrested two vehicle thieves and recovered two motorcycles from their possession. The suspects have been identified as Ravinder, alias Sony (28), a resident of Shivalik Vihar, Zirakpur, and Sunny Sachdeva (28), a resident of Dhakoli, Zirakpur.

The police said they got a tip-off that Ravinder was trying to sell a stolen motorcycle at Burail. Acting on the tip-off, a team of the Crime Branch laid a checkpoint and nabbed the accused while riding the motorcycle, which was stolen from the Sector 49 police station area.

Another accused was nabbed at a checkpoint laid near the road dividing Sectors 11 and 15 while riding a stolen motorcycle. The vehicle was stolen from the Sector 34 police station area last year.

The accused were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody.