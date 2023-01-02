Two nabbed with firearms in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, January 1
Two persons, including a 24-year-old man, have been arrested by the UT police in separate cases of possessing firearms.
One of the suspects, identified as Divrose Pal Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur district, was arrested for possessing a .32 pistol and four live cartridges.
He was nabbed from the inner market of Sector 9 while riding an SUV. A case under Sections 24, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Sector 3 police station.
Also, suspect Nishan Singh (26), a resident of Sector 91, Mohali, was arrested at a checkpoint near the Furniture Market Chowk with a.32 bore licensed revolver in his SUV.
The police said the suspect violated the District Magistrate’s order by carrying a weapon without permission in Chandigarh.
A case under Section 188 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. He was arrested and later released on bail.
