Two nabbed with heroin

Chandigarh: Two persons have been nabbed for possessing heroin. Munish Kumar, alias Moni (39), a resident of Sector 29, was arrested from Sector 17, with 6 gm heroin. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. Also, Chander Bhan, alias Madhu (32), a resident of Panchkula district, was nabbed from Kishangarh Chowk with 12.50 gm heroin. He has been booked under the NDPS Act at IT Park police station. TNS

Man stabbed at Mani Majra

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stabbed a 26-year-old man at Mani Majra. Complainant Charandeep Singh claimed his friend Sandeep, a resident of Panchkula district, was stabbed near a wine shop at the Kalagram light point. The victim was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. A case has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

Z’pur resident booked for rape

Mohali: The police have booked a Zirakpur resident on charges of raping a 24-year-old woman, a resident of Pinjore. Prince Dhawan was booked under Sections 323, 376 (2)(n) and 506 of the IPC at the Zirakpur police station on January 23. A zero FIR was registered at Kalka earlier. The victim claimed the suspect, an acquaintance, had raped her at a Baltana hotel several times and took her pictures. The victim got married later but the suspect threatened her to disrupt her married life. TNS

Pre-opening check

UT Adviser Dharam Pal reviews preparations for the inauguration of the IAF Heritage Centre at the Government Press building in Sector 18, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. The centre will be thrown open to public by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on January 31. Tribune photo

NSS unit holds Health camp

Chandigarh: The NSS unit of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Pharmacy, Sector 26, in association with Sri Guru Granth Sahib Sewa Society, organised a free health and eye check-up camp at a gurdwara in Kishangarh village. More than 100 local residents and students benefited from the camp. TNS

IMTECH observes foundation day

Chandigarh: The Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH) observed its 39th foundation day by organising several events, including a lecture on 'Food and Nutrition Security in India: Capitalising on Agriculture 4.0'. Delivering the lecture, Dr T Mohapatra, former secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education, and Director General, ICAR, emphasised on transition from manual to automatic to semi-autonomous to completely autonomous farming through the effective integration of physical and digital technology. IMTECH Director Dr Sanjeev Khosla apprised the audience of the institute’s achievements during the last year.

Karate teams of PU shine

Chandigarh: Panjab University men’s karate team has won overall second position and women’s team bagged third position in the All-India Inter-University Karate Championship held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee University, Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Panjab University won two gold, one silver and two bronze medals in the championship. In the men’s event, Rajat Kashyap claimed 55kg gold, while Shivam bagged -50kg gold. The kumite team of Attinderpal Singh, Varun Joshi, Manav Joshi, Rajat Kashyap, Pradeep, Sahil and Paramjeet claimned silver. In the women’s category, Etisha Das stood first in the U-68kg category and Mehakdeep Kaur claimed third position in the U-50k category. TNS

City carrom team selected

Chandigarh: Gopal Kakkar and Vaidhavi Mamgain will lead the Chandigarh boys’ and girls’ teams, respectively, in the 47th Junior National Carrom Championship scheduled to be held in Mumbai from February 1 to 4. The squads are: (Men) Gopal Kakkar, Pratyush Verma, Arnav Bahuguna, Abhinav Sharma, Keshav Tushar and Krishna Gahlawat; (Women): Vaidhavi Mamgain, Ayesha, Aashia, Shayna Parveen, Sejal Sharma and Dimple Kaisley. Sanjay Gupta and Anup Gupta have been appointed managers of both teams, while Farheen and Mahesh Sekhri will be the coaches. TNS