Two nabbed with heroin

Chandigarh: Two persons have been nabbed by the District Crime Cell of the UT police while possessing heroin. In an incident, Anoop (28), a resident of Sector 56, was arrested from near a government school in Sector 56 while possessing 14.56 grams of heroin. Another person, identified as Ved Parkash (36), a resident of Dadu Majra Colony (DMC), was nabbed from Sector 39 while possessing 15 grams of heroin. Cases against both suspects have been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

2 bikers killed in hit-&-run

Chandigarh: Two bikers were killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on the road separating Sectors 39-40 on Saturday night. Dhanas resident Chotte Lal claimed his son Amit Kumar (20) and his friend Ayodhya (20) were going towards Shahpur Chowk when a vehicle hit their bike and its driver sped away. They were taken to the PGI, where doctors declared them dead. A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of IPC has been registered at Sector 39 police station. TNS

Woman loses Rs 2L to cyber fraud

Chandigarh: A Sector 38 woman was duped of Rs 1.99 lakh after a suspect sent a link on phone asking her to update her bank’s PAN card details. A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station. TNS

3 car occupants robbed in Sec 22

Chandigarh: An unidentified man robbed a couple and their kin of Rs 25,000 in cash and earrings at gunpoint in Sector 22 on the intervening night of March 11 and 12. A 28-year-old woman, resident of Sector 43, claimed she along with her husband and sister were sitting in their car outside a hotel around 2.30 am, when a suspect holding a gun entered the vehicle. He took away Rs 25,000 and earrings from the victim. Police were informed and they initiated an investigation. The police were scouring CCTV footage of the area. TNS

Cash, jewellery stolen from store

Chandigarh: A theft was reported at a departmental store in Mauli Jagran. A woman, a resident of Mauli Complex, reported that an unidentified person stole Rs 4 lakh, jewellery items and cigarette packets worth Rs 3,000 from her shop on the intervening night of March 10 and 11. The police have registered a case at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Fencing meet on March 19

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Fencing Association will organise the Senior State Fencing Championship at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 19, here, on March 19. Fencers over 13 years of age will be eligible to participate in this championship, which will be conducted in all events, including, foil, epee and sabre. TNS

Sector 32 college win yachting gold

Chandigarh: GGDSD College, Sector 32, won a gold medal in the course-loop event during the Panjab University Inter-College Yachting Tournament. GHG Khalsa College, Gursar Sadhar, claimed silver medal and Panjab University Campus finished third. In the women’s category, GGDSD College finished first, followed by Panjab University Campus at second position and MCMDAV College, Sector 36, at third position. TNS

Panjab varsity gymnasts excel

Chandigarh: Panjab University gymnasts won All-India Inter-University Artistic Gymnastics Men and Women Championships, which concluded on Sunday. In the men’s event, the hosts won gold medal, while University of Delhi finished second. Mumbai University claimed the third position. In the women’s category, Panjab University, Adamas University, Kolkata, and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, claimed top three positions, respectively. The All-India Inter-University Rhythmic Gymnastics will now be held at Panjab University Gymnasium Hall from March 13.

