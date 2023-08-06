Two nabbed with intoxicants, knife

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 5

The CIA-2 unit of the Ambala police on Friday arrested two people in Ambala Cantonment and recovered intoxicating capsules, heroin and a knife from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Rajni (42) and Pratham (21), both local residents.

They were produced in a court, which sent them to three-day police remand.

Ambala Cantonment DSP Ashish Chaudhary said, “Acting on a tip-off, the CIA-2 unit established a checkpost on the Defence Road and, on the basis of suspicion, intercepted the two-wheeler that the duo had been riding. As many as 680 intoxicating capsules, 10 gram of heroin and a banned knife were seized from their possession.”

A case was registered under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act at the Ambala Cantonment police station in this regard. Notably, this is not the suspects’ first run-in with the law. Pratham had been booked for attempt to murder in the past, while his female accomplice has an assault case pending against her.

