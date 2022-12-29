Two nabbed with stolen bike

Tribune News Service

Mohali: The police arrested two suspects with a stolen motorcycle at a checkpoint near Sector 71 on Tuesday. The suspects — Sohana residents Saavan Khan and Abhishek Sharma — have been booked under Sections 379-B, 379, 411 and 34 of the IPC at the Mataur police station. TNS

Man duped over power bill ‘dues’

Chandigarh: An 83-year-old man was duped of Rs 79,000 by some fraudsters. Complainant Jagmohan Singh Jaspal, a resident of Sector 40, said he was duped on the pretext of power bill dues. A case has been registered at the Cybercrime police station and an investigation initiated into it. TNS

37.55-gm heroin seized from man

Panchkula: A Sector 10 resident has been nabbed in a drugs case. The police said Mehul Saini, alias Pucchi, tried to flee on seeing a police van near a showroom in Sector 10 on Tuesday night. He was caught after a brief chase and 37.55 gm heroin was found on him. A case under the NDPS Act was registered. Saini was produced in court, which remanded him in two-day police custody. TNS

Kharar resident held with heroin

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a Kharar resident caught with heroin. According to the police, the suspect, Raman Kumar of Sunny Enclave, was arrested near the grain market at Maloya. He was found in possession of 32 gm of heroin. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Maloya police station. TNS

Dog found hurt, case registered

Chandigarh: The police have registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act after a stray dog was found injured in the Nayagaon area. Complainant Mandeep Kaur stated that she used to feed a dog in her locality. On December 27, she noticed that the dog was injured badly. She took her to a veterinary doctor who informed her that the dog had been beaten badly and one of her eyes had been damaged. There was a fracture in one of its hind legs. A case has been registered at the Nayagaon police station. TNS

NGO celebrates X-mas with kids

Chandigarh: Members of an NGO, Tammana, turned into Santa Claus for the children of Guru Nanak Colony, Industrial Area, Phase-7, Mohali. From stationery, school bags, toys to getting admission to a school, the members fulfilled their wishes, said Mamta Phirani, a member of the NGO. Candies, chocolates, chips and other gifts were also distributed among the children. TNS

Sports meet for Snehalaya kids

Chandigarh: Celebrating Sahibzaade Shahidi Diwas, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) organised a sports meet for the children of Snehalaya at Maloya.They participated in various events, including 50m race (junior), lemon race,100m race (senior), three-legged race, long jump and relay race, while special children participated in the 50m race. The winners were awarded trophies, certificates and drawing books. Children also made cultural performances. TNS

2 snatchers land in police net

Mohali: The police have nabbed two youngsters, who snatched a mobile phone and Rs 1,000 from an eatery employee, Shubham Rana, near the Rani Majra chowk. The suspects, identified as Takipur resident Gurpreet Singh, alias Laali; and Amanpreet Singh of Kansala were produced before the court that remanded both in police custody for two days. The police have recovered the stolen mobile phone, Rs 1,000 and a car used in the crime. A case has been registered at the Mullanpur police station. TNS

Two of Bambiha gang arrested

Mohali: The State Special Operations Group (SSOC) on Wednesday nabbed two members of the Bambiha group, including a minor, and recovered two weapons and live rounds from them. The duo was produced in court and one of the suspects, Sonu, was sent to three-day police remand.

