Two nabbed with stolen bike

Mohali: The police arrested two suspects with a stolen motorcycle at a checkpoint near Sector 71 on Tuesday. The suspects — Sohana residents Saavan Khan and Abhishek Sharma — have been booked under Sections 379-B, 379, 411 and 34 of the IPC at the Mataur police station. TNS

Man duped over power bill ‘dues’

Chandigarh: An 83-year-old man was duped of Rs 79,000 by some fraudsters. Complainant Jagmohan Singh Jaspal, a resident of Sector 40, said he was duped on the pretext of power bill dues. A case has been registered at the Cybercrime police station and an investigation initiated into it. TNS

37.55-gm heroin seized from man

Panchkula: A Sector 10 resident has been nabbed in a drugs case. The police said Mehul Saini, alias Pucchi, tried to flee on seeing a police van near a showroom in Sector 10 on Tuesday night. He was caught after a brief chase and 37.55 gm heroin was found on him. A case under the NDPS Act was registered. Saini was produced in court, which remanded him in two-day police custody. TNS

Kharar resident held with heroin

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a Kharar resident caught with heroin. According to the police, the suspect, Raman Kumar of Sunny Enclave, was arrested near the grain market at Maloya. He was found in possession of 32 gm of heroin. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Maloya police station. TNS

Dog found hurt, case registered

Chandigarh: The police have registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act after a stray dog was found injured in the Nayagaon area. Complainant Mandeep Kaur stated that she used to feed a dog in her locality. On December 27, she noticed that the dog was injured badly. She took her to a veterinary doctor who informed her that the dog had been beaten badly and one of her eyes had been damaged. There was a fracture in one of its hind legs. A case has been registered at the Nayagaon police station. TNS

NGO celebrates X-mas with kids

Chandigarh: Members of an NGO, Tammana, turned into Santa Claus for the children of Guru Nanak Colony, Industrial Area, Phase-7, Mohali. From stationery, school bags, toys to getting admission to a school, the members fulfilled their wishes, said Mamta Phirani, a member of the NGO. Candies, chocolates, chips and other gifts were also distributed among the children. TNS

Sports meet for Snehalaya kids

Chandigarh: Celebrating Sahibzaade Shahidi Diwas, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) organised a sports meet for the children of Snehalaya at Maloya.They participated in various events, including 50m race (junior), lemon race,100m race (senior), three-legged race, long jump and relay race, while special children participated in the 50m race. The winners were awarded trophies, certificates and drawing books. Children also made cultural performances. TNS

2 snatchers land in police net

Mohali: The police have nabbed two youngsters, who snatched a mobile phone and Rs 1,000 from an eatery employee, Shubham Rana, near the Rani Majra chowk. The suspects, identified as Takipur resident Gurpreet Singh, alias Laali; and Amanpreet Singh of Kansala were produced before the court that remanded both in police custody for two days. The police have recovered the stolen mobile phone, Rs 1,000 and a car used in the crime. A case has been registered at the Mullanpur police station. TNS

Two of Bambiha gang arrested

Mohali: The State Special Operations Group (SSOC) on Wednesday nabbed two members of the Bambiha group, including a minor, and recovered two weapons and live rounds from them. The duo was produced in court and one of the suspects, Sonu, was sent to three-day police remand.

2 Indian passengers get into scuffle on Bangkok-Kolkata flight; video goes viral

Punjab

Modi, Yogi pay tributes to Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary

Nation

7 dead, 8 injured in stampede-like situation at Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow in Nellore

Entertainment

Note with name of ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan scribbled on it recovered from set where Tunisha Sharma died, Mumbai police tell court

Punjab

Don't personify Gurus, families: SGPC to schools

Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Himachal

Security alert in Bodh Gaya amid Dalai Lama's visit; police release sketch of Chinese woman

Nation

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C, Amritsar at 2.8°C

Haryana

No vehicles to be permitted on MG Road in Gurugram on New Year's Eve

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

India makes negative covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1

India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1

They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...

CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates

CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates

Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...

Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-linked deaths in Uzbekistan

Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan

Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...

Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...

IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air launched missile

IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile

Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...


Pay property tax before Jan 1 to avoid penalty

Pay property tax before Jan 1 to avoid penalty

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C, Amritsar at 2.8°C

Between cold & curtailment, homeless people on horns of dilemma in holy city

Tributes to freedom fighter Dr Diwan Singh Kalepani

Year saw more political activities, less development works in city

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C | Amritsar 2.8°C

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C, Amritsar at 2.8°C

Farmers victims of corporate houses: Rakesh Tikait

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

152% jump in traffic challans in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration to again ask Punjab, Haryana to declare eco-sensitive zone around Sukhna Lake

School, dispensary run amid pyre smoke at Kharar's Rani Majra village

Work on Sarangpur centre put on hold

Over 18,000 police personnel to be deployed to ensure safe New Year celebrations in Delhi

Over 18,000 police personnel to be deployed to ensure safe New Year celebrations in Delhi

Delhi Police seize 5 kg opium being smuggled to Punjab for New Year party

AAP mayor candidate, Manish Sisodia visit landfill site

Several trains delayed as fog engulfs north India

Wrestler wanted in rape, kidnapping and POCSO case arrested in Delhi: Police

Jalandhar Cops crack down on traffic violators in Model Town

Jalandhar Cops crack down on traffic violators in Model Town

NRI funds being returned, says Punjab Govt

No focus on shortage of staff in primary schools, rue teachers

Looking Back 2022: In Kapurthala, Kali Bein still choked, Kanjli headed for revival

Rahul Gandhi to tour Punjab for 9 days: Congress

70% rejuvenation work of Buddha Nullah completed, ~405 cr spent

70% rejuvenation work of Buddha Nullah completed, Rs 405 cr spent

Work on ROB at rly crossing near grain market to start soon

Illicit liquor seized, man held

Man posing as saint dupes couple of 28 tola gold in Jagraon

Scrap dealer robbed of Rs 15K at gunpoint

Man immolates himself, blames DSP, 3 other cops in viral video

Patiala man immolates himself, blames DSP, 3 other cops in viral video

Dairy, Heritage Street projects fail to take off

Play highlighting Sahibzadas’ sacrifice staged at Kheri Manian

Punjabi varsity archery team lift overall trophy

Government schools in district lack fire safety equipment