Two nominated to Bar Council

The Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, in consultation with the elected members of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, has nominated Justice Jaishree Thakur, former judge of the High Court, and Gursharan Kaur Mann, Senior Advocate, as members of the Bar Council.

The Registrar General of the High Court conveyed the decision to the chairman of the Bar Council through a letter.

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The letter stated that the nominations had been made in pursuance of the directions issued by the Supreme Court on the writ petition, Yogamaya MG vs Union of India and others, vide its order dated August 4, 2026.