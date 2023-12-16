Mohali: Two of Bhudda gang held at Balongi naka

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 15

The police arrested two operatives of the Sukhpreet Singh Bhudda gang and recovered three pistols and 10 live rounds from them.

The suspects, identified as Ankit Rana, a resident of Sultanpur village in Panchkula district, and Harpreet Singh, alias Makhan, a resident of Safedipur village in Patiala district, were arrested at a naka near Balongi.

Mohali CIA incharge Gursher Singh Sandhu said Harpreet reportedly confessed that the motorcycle on which they were travelling was used in executing the firing at Sahil in Dera Bassi on December 5 this year. The motorcycle belonged to Rajwinder Singh, alias Sunny, who was already arrested in the case, and was registered in the name of his mother.

An attempt to murder and criminal case was registered in this regard at the Dera Bassi police station. The bike-borne duo was planning to commit a crime when they were nabbed, cops said.

A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Balongi police station.

#Mohali #Panchkula