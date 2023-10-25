Two of drug network held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 24

The police have arrested Pardeep Kumar and Pawan Kumar, both from Amritsar, and recovered 20.75 gm and 40.92 gm of heroin from their possession, respectively.

Pardeep was arrested with heroin near Sector 42. Disclosures made by him led to the arrest of Amritsar-based drug supplier Pawan. He had previously been arrested by the Punjab Police in a drug smuggling case and was out on bail. Both are part of a network of drug suppliers who procured contraband from across the border. They were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.