Two officials’ arrest exposes deep-rooted corruption in Chandigarh MC

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, August 9

The Chief Sanitary Inspector (CSI) arrested by the CBI for taking Rs 1 lakh in bribe to reinstate complainant Jitender Kumar as Sanitary Inspector, had also offered the latter posting in the horticulture wing, so that he could make some money there, reveals the transcript of a purported telephonic conversation.

The CBI had nabbed CSI Chander Mohan and Health Supervisor Sandeep Dhankar, both posted in the MOH (medical officer of health) wing of the Municipal Corporation (MC), for allegedly accepting Rs 1 lakh in bribe as first instalment to reinstate the Sanitary Inspector. A total of Rs 2 lakh was supposed to be paid in bribe.

The alleged conversation between Chander Mohan and the complainant recorded by the CBI reveals that the accused asked the complainant if he wanted to join the horticulture wing that would give him an opportunity to earn “extra” money. “Baaki horticulture mai jana hua, mai isliye keh raha tha ki waha pe tere 2 paise ban jayenge, tere purre ho jayenge,” reads an excerpt from the purported conversation.

During the conversation, Chander Mohan also made reference to some person, named Pathak, who also asked whether the complainant wanted to join the horticulture wing.

“Pathak sahab da phone aaya tha..kende horticulture mai karwade,” reads another excerpt.

Jitender, in his complaint, had alleged that he was told that he would be initially given joining for three months, which would be observation period, and if he did not pay Rs 2 lakh within three months, then he would be removed again.

Excerpts from purported transcript

Complainant: Kitne sir

(How much sir)

Suspect: 2 tune bola tha..2 he bola hae usko (You had said two, I have told him the same)

Complainant: 2 lakh phir

(Two lakh then)

Suspect: Kyunki baad mae tere ko tang na kare (So that he doesn’t trouble you later)

Complainant: Woh to theek hae sir.. ek baar me to sir ho ni payega (That’s fine sir, but I won’t be able to pay all together)

Suspect: Hmm

Complainant: 1 lakh to main aapko kal dunga matlab kal laake (One lakh I will pay you tomorrow)

Suspect: Hmm

Complainant: Theek hai.. 1 lakh mai apko hafte ka time do hafte me de dunga..theek hai na sir. (Okay give me one week’s time, I will pay one lakh within a week, is it okay sir?)

Suspect: Dekh bezzati na karaeo (Don’t get me insulted)

Accused sent to Judicial remand

Chandigarh: The CBI Court on Wednesday sent the Chief Sanitary Inspector and the Health Supervisor to 14-day judicial custody. Both were arrested on Tuesday while allegedly taking bribe from a sacked employee. Jatinder of Saini Vihar, Baltana, had said he was removed from the job recently by Health Supervisor Sandeep Dhankar (one of the accused). He said both accused were demanding bribe to reinstate him. TNS

