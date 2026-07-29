DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Two officials suspended, FIR lodged over death of PhD scholar in Panjab University

Two officials suspended, FIR lodged over death of PhD scholar in Panjab University

The Chandigarh Police registered a case of death by negligence in the matter, and an FIR has been registered at the Sector 11 police station

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:31 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The university authorities suspended an executive engineer and a sub-divisional engineer deployed at the varsity’s works department, officials said on Wednesday. Photo: Tribune file
Advertisement

Two officials have been suspended a day after a 28-year-old PhD scholar died allegedly due to electrocution on the Panjab University campus.

Advertisement

The university authorities suspended an executive engineer and a sub-divisional engineer deployed at the varsity’s works department, officials said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Jyoti, a scholar at the university’s Department of Microbiology, died on Tuesday, triggering protests from the students.

Advertisement

The Chandigarh Police registered a case of death by negligence in the matter, and an FIR has been registered at the Sector 11 police station.

Police said further investigation in the matter was underway.

Advertisement

The incident occurred when Jyoti was walking to her department from her hostel. Due to rainwater flooding the area, she took an unpaved path and allegedly came into contact with an electric current that may have flowed from a nearby electric junction box.

She was rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

After meeting with Jyoti’s family late Tuesday night, the Panjab University authorities announced financial assistance of Rs 16 lakh and a job for her brother.

Out of the total financial assistance, a sum of Rs 5 lakh will be given from the discretionary fund of the PU Vice-Chancellor; and Rs 11 lakh will be provided through the office of the Dean Student Welfare (DSW), officials said.

Jyoti’s brother, who has passed Class 12 and possesses an ITI (Electrical) qualification, will be offered employment at the university as an electrician, in accordance with Punjab government rules, they further said.

University authorities expressed their solidarity with Jyoti’s family during this difficult time and prayed for her soul to rest in peace.

After the postmortem examination, Jyoti’s body was handed over to her family.

Jyoti’s death sparked protests at the university campus on Tuesday with students raising slogans against the authorities and staging a ‘dharna’ outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office, seeking immediate action against those responsible for electricity maintenance.

The students demanded compensation for the victim’s family, besides seeking a time-bound probe into the matter. They also demanded urgent measures to ensure such incidents do not recur.

Jyoti came from a humble background. Her father is a farmer who also works as a driver at a private school in Haryana, while her mother is a homemaker. Jyoti had been supporting her family through her senior research fellowship.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts