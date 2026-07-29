Two officials suspended, FIR lodged over death of PhD scholar in Panjab University

Two officials have been suspended a day after a 28-year-old PhD scholar died allegedly due to electrocution on the Panjab University campus.

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The university authorities suspended an executive engineer and a sub-divisional engineer deployed at the varsity’s works department, officials said on Wednesday.

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Jyoti, a scholar at the university’s Department of Microbiology, died on Tuesday, triggering protests from the students.

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The Chandigarh Police registered a case of death by negligence in the matter, and an FIR has been registered at the Sector 11 police station.

Police said further investigation in the matter was underway.

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The incident occurred when Jyoti was walking to her department from her hostel. Due to rainwater flooding the area, she took an unpaved path and allegedly came into contact with an electric current that may have flowed from a nearby electric junction box.

She was rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced her dead.

After meeting with Jyoti’s family late Tuesday night, the Panjab University authorities announced financial assistance of Rs 16 lakh and a job for her brother.

Out of the total financial assistance, a sum of Rs 5 lakh will be given from the discretionary fund of the PU Vice-Chancellor; and Rs 11 lakh will be provided through the office of the Dean Student Welfare (DSW), officials said.

Jyoti’s brother, who has passed Class 12 and possesses an ITI (Electrical) qualification, will be offered employment at the university as an electrician, in accordance with Punjab government rules, they further said.

University authorities expressed their solidarity with Jyoti’s family during this difficult time and prayed for her soul to rest in peace.

After the postmortem examination, Jyoti’s body was handed over to her family.

Jyoti’s death sparked protests at the university campus on Tuesday with students raising slogans against the authorities and staging a ‘dharna’ outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office, seeking immediate action against those responsible for electricity maintenance.

The students demanded compensation for the victim’s family, besides seeking a time-bound probe into the matter. They also demanded urgent measures to ensure such incidents do not recur.

Jyoti came from a humble background. Her father is a farmer who also works as a driver at a private school in Haryana, while her mother is a homemaker. Jyoti had been supporting her family through her senior research fellowship.