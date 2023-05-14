Two Panchkula cops land in Anti-Corruption Bureau net for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

PTI

Chandigarh, May 14

An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) and a Head Constable in Panchkula have been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Haryana for allegedly taking bribe, an official said on Sunday.

The two personnel posted at Police Post Sector-15, Panchkula, were arrested while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000. The bribe was being taken in a bike theft case, a spokesperson of the ACB said.

The arrested accused were identified as ASI Neeraj Kumar and Head Constable Darshan Singh. Both were arrested on the complaint of a Karnal resident.

The arrested cops were allegedly demanding bribe from the complainant by threatening to implicate him in a motorcycle theft case registered at Sector-14, Panchkula.

After verifying the complaint, a team of ACB laid a trap in which the accused were arrested.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at ACB police station Panchkula. Further investigation was under progress.

A case has also been registered against another Assistant Sub Inspector of police who is posted in Ambala, he said.

The ACB will soon arrest the third accused as well and will investigate his role in this matter.