Two peddlers in police net

Chandigarh, September 26
The Chandigarh police have nabbed two drug peddlers from Ferozepur with 26.68 grams of heroin and drug proceeds of Rs 20,000.
The suspects were identified as Love Preet Singh and Lakhwinder Singh.
The police said one Navjeevan Kumar was arrested with 44.4 grams of heroin on September 19 and he had revealed the involvement of the duo in the drug trade. While 26.68-gm heroin and Rs 8,000 in cash were recovered from Love Preet, Rs 12,000 was seized from Lakhwinder.
